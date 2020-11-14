The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday welcomed the Dec. 5, rescheduled date for the postponed Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II bye-elections.

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo said that with the new date the party would energise its campaign machinery to ensure victory for APC candidates.

“We are happy as a party, if not for the set back of the #EndSARS protests that necessitated the postponement, we would have put the bye-elections behind us.

“So, we are happy now that we have a new date.

“We are going to re-energise our campaign machinery to sensitise the people, the party members and the electorate to come out en masse and vote for our respective candidates.

“So, we are quite happy about it and we are very much confident that we will win the elections,” the APC spokesman said.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to work harder on voter education and creating the atmosphere for peaceful and credible elections.

“The umpire should continue to stay neutral and make sure everything necessary is put in place for free, fair and credible elections with the collaboration of all stakeholders and security agencies.

“We want to encourage the people to come out en masse to exercise their franchise so that they can elect the senator of their choice for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State Constituency II Lagos House of Assembly election,” he added.

INEC on Friday rescheduled the earlier postponed 15 National and House of Assembly bye-elections in 11 states to Dec. 5.

The electoral body had shifted the bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo, Cross Rivers among others indefinitely from Oct. 31, because of the violence that greeted the #EndSARS protests in some states of the federation.