France booked their place in the Nations League Finals at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal as N’Golo Kante’s second international goal secured a 1-0 win in Lisbon.

The World Cup winners and the European champions came into Saturday’s match tied on 10 points at the top of Group A3 through four matches, but the head-to-head primary tie-breaker made this clash pivotal after a goalless draw in France.

Kante’s strike proved the difference as the Chelsea midfielder stepped up in the 53rd minute after the plethora of attacking talent at both ends had misfired.

Apparently, the match is a revenge for the Le Blues since losing the Euro 2016 final on home soil and had not beaten Portugal since the painful occasion.

France win 1-0 in Portugal to qualify for the "Final 4" of the Nations League