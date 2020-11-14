Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has a sweet moniker only known by her close circle of friends.

Angela Levin, the make-up artist for the 51 year-old Jennifer has now revealed the name in an interview with HELLO magazine.

Levin in the interview gushed over Jennifer, who she said ‘has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time’.

She shared the nickname Jennifer’s friends have come up with: ‘We call each other Mamma.

‘Not just us two but all the amazing women around her do.

“And in a sense that sums it up – we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever.