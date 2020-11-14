By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has apologised to her Instagram followers for an offence she did not state.
The actress shared pictures of herself in a blue crop top paired with a boyfriend jean.
“I just feel like apologizing, I’m sorry,” she wrote on Friday.
The new mum had got a luxury car gift and also a 24 million Naira wrist watch from her husband as a birthday gift on October 10.
Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads; “I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”
She welcomed her son, Munir Ned-Nwoko with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko in June.
