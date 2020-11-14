Regina Daniels in her dazzling play suit

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has apologised to her Instagram followers for an offence she did not state.

The actress shared pictures of herself in a blue crop top paired with a boyfriend jean.

“I just feel like apologizing, I’m sorry,” she wrote on Friday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

The new mum had got a luxury car gift and also a 24 million Naira wrist watch from her husband as a birthday gift on October 10.

Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads; “I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

 

She welcomed her son, Munir Ned-Nwoko with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko in June.

READ ALSO  Regina Daniels’ mum curses Instagram troll