By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Wendy Lawal is heartbroken and in a lot of pain as she announced the death of her mother whom she calls Sisi Yinka.

The 29-year-old announced the demise of her mother in an Instagram post on Friday.

She wrote, “Mummy, Only God understands, Only God knows why…This hurts… so much, I’m in pain… a lot of it, On some days, it’s extremely difficult to breathe.

“It’s excruciatingly difficult to bear, We’re trying our best to be strong for each other… We’re doing you proud I promise. I’m thankful for the honour of being your daughter.”

The Tinsel star who won the Miss Lagos Carnival pageant in 2012, is a graduate of Creative Arts from the University of Lagos.