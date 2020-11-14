The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Samuel Ocheho, says the federation was working hard to

leverage technology to project the game to a global audience and make it popular in the country.

The president said he wants to do more online streaming to propagate the game in the country, as well as employ Social Media to project it to a global audience. “We want the game to be popular in Nigeria and I am a step to achieving that,” the president said.

Ocheho, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball league, on Friday in Abuja, added that the champions of the league will represent the country at the All African Handball Championships and the African winners Club Championships.

“The handball Federation will assist them with all necessary documents to ensure that they have a good competition”, he said, adding, “It’s the club responsibility that they have a successful outing”.

Speaking on the conduct of the league, the president said he was impressed with the level of play and organization of the event.

According to him, ‘The league is one of the best leagues, even though it was done in a different way this year. We normally do first and second phases”, he said, while noting that the league had produced a lot of talented players.

In the female category, Adorable Angels of Kwara won the league with 26 points, Edo Dynamos took second position with 25 points and Safety Babes was third with 24 points. In the male category, it was Safety Shooters at the top with 31 points, followed by Kano Pillars, 29 points, and Lagos seasiders in third place also with 29 points.

As champions of the female category, Adorable Angels of Kwara got the sum of N1.25 million naira, whilst Edo Dynamos and Safety Babes of Lagos in second and third places, got one million naira and N750,000 prize money, respectively. The same amounts were also shared amongst the top three winners in the male category.

The 2020 Prudent Energy Handball league which began on Oct. 31 ended on Friday.

