By Preye Campbell

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has vowed to return “better and stronger than ever” after suffering a knee injury.

23-year-old Gomez was forced to withdraw from the England squad during this week’s international break after suffering an injury in training.

He has since gone for an operation on the injury, with Liverpool saying the operation was a success.

It is now unclear when the defender will return, amid a growing defensive crisis with the league champions, as he is set to miss the major part of the 2020-21 season.

The former Charlton star though, remains positive about his recovery.

“The road to recovery has already begun,” he wrote on Twitter .

“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes and I’ll be back better and stronger than ever.

“I’m obviously gutted, but this is part of God’s plan and I believe everything happens for a reason.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their well wishes and messages of support. I’m focused on my recovery and supporting my team mates in every way I can. See you soon.”

It has been far from perfrect for Jurgen Klopp’s team in the 2020-21 season. The German tactician has already lost the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to injuries.