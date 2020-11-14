By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Southampton and Brighton have been linked with a surprise move for Real Sociedad’s winger and former Manchester United player, Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgian has been struggling for game time in the La Liga side this season, only making two starts so far.

His lack of minutes has given his suitors the lift that a cut-price deal can be struck for the player.

It’s claimed that he could leave Real Sociedad for a fee of €25m, despite his current contract having a €60m release clause in it.

According to The Sun, Januzaj remains a firm part of the Spanish club’s plans.

Loan offers for the winger from Roma and Milan were rejected in the summer and, despite only starting two league games this season, Sociedad are hoping to extend his contract which is due to end in 2022, rather than offload him to either Southampton or Brighton.