COVID-19 cases in Nigeria continued their up and down trajectory Friday, with 156 new cases reported.

This contrasted sharply with the 212 reported by the Nigeria Centre fo Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday.

The unpredictable pattern of the COVID-19 report has now become a constant feature.

Cases can go up today. Tomorrow, they can slide down south.

In Friday’s report, the NCDC said 11 states, including the capital Abuja, accounted for the 156 cases, after 697,544 tests were conducted nationally.

Lagos, as usual logged 70 of the cases.

Abuja has 22 cases, Kaduna 18 , Rivers 15, Plateau 11 and Ogun 10.

“Till date, 64884 cases have been confirmed, 60936 cases have been discharged and 1163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the NCDC said on its website.

The report also indicated that the active cases are now 2,785.

Lagos harbours 1,055 of the cases. Abuja has 419, Oyo 337 and Rivers 100.

One Covid-19 related death was also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Here is a breakdown of cases for Friday 13 November:

Lagos-70

FCT-22

Kaduna-18

Rivers-15

Plateau-11

Ogun-10

Bauchi-3

Katsina-3

Kano-2

Ekiti-1

Osun-1