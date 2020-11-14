Four candidates have signified interest in contesting against the incumbent, Ahmad Ahmad, in the election for the position of the president of the Confederation of African Football scheduled to take place on 12 March, 2021, in Rabat, Morocco.

Ahmad of Malagasy who dethroned Issa Hayatou of Cameroon to emerge the president of CAF in 2017 has declared his interest to seek a new tenure.

Other contestants are former president of the Ivorian Football Federation, Jacques Anouma, the wealthy president of the Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Patrice Motsepe, and the president of the Mauritanian Football Federation, Ahmed Yahya, a member of the Executive Committee of the CAF.

Augustin Senghor, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) was the latest to join the race for presidency of CAF, Dakar based newspaper, Sud Quotidien, disclosed on Friday, quoting reliable sources.

The newspaper indicated that Senghor submitted his candidacy just before the deadline of November 12.