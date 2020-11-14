President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday scaled the political wall between the APC and PDP and honoured the invitation to the wedding of Najib Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Najib is the son of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a member of the PDP, formerly of APC.

Buhari belongs to the APC.

Buhari sent a powerful team to represent him at the well-attended wedding in Argungu, Kebbi State.

Najib, a lawyer who was called to the bar in 2019, hooked Amina Umar Tafida, the daughter of Senator Umar Tafida, Tafidan Argungu.

President Buhari was represented by the Ministers of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Also in Buhari’s team were the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; and Musa Haro, a Special Assistant in the Presidency.

The delegation delivered Buhari’s advice to the couple: he advised the new couple to commit their relationship to God and treat each other with respect.

“I urge you to be loyal and committed, never to give up on one another,” he added.

The President also congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State on the occasion and wished him a happy and successful event.