Barcelona are said to be ‘on track’ to reach an agreement with Ansu Fati over a new and improved contract as the 18-year-old leaves the hospital after a surgery on his knee.

Fati picked up the injury during Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis and is expected to be ruled out for the next four months after going under the knife to repair a tear in his meniscus.

The youngster after an impressive start to the season netted five goals and contributed four assists, giving new head coach Ronald Koeman something to smile about during a tricky start to his tenure.

Despite his injury woes, Marca report that Barcelona have no plan to halt negotiations with Fati’s representatives over a new deal, as they see him not just as an important figure in the first team right now, but also as a star of the future.

Talks between the two parties to extend Fati’s contract, which expires in 2022, are said to have started weeks ago.

The Catalan giants confirmed back in September that his release clause had been raised to a whopping €400m.

Since then, there had been no extension to the length of his deal.

As a result, Barca are working to hand the teenager a deal that is more reflective of his growing importance to the team.