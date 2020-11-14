By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated singer Davido on the release of his fourth studio album A Better Time.

The politician and People’s Democratic Party chieftain wrote, “Congratulations @Davido for ushering in #ABetterTime.”

The 17-track project is coming a year after he dropped A Good Time album in 2019. Tracks in the new project include ‘Fem’, ‘Jowo’, ‘Something fishy’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Very Special’, ‘Holy Ground’, ‘The Best’, ‘Shopping Spree’ and ‘Sunlight’.

Others include ‘Tanana’, ‘Mebe’, ‘La La’, ‘So Crazy’, ‘Birthday Cake’, ‘I Got a Friend’, ‘Fade’ and ‘On My Way’.

The body of work also features several music heavyweights including Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Nas, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage, Mugeez, and CKay.

Others enlisted for the album are Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, Bella Shmurda, Sauti Sol and Mayorkun.