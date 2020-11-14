By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian Table Tennis champion, Quadri Aruna, has crashed out of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup.

The event is holding in China.

He crashed out on Day One, at the group stage.

Aruna ranked 20th globally lost to Slovenian Darko Jorgic 4-2; 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4.

Jorgic, ranked 34th in the world has now moved on to the Round of 16 of the competition.

The Nigerian will return home.

The shocking loss was disclosed by the International Table Tennis Federation.

Aruna’s appearance was his sixth at the Men’s World Cup.