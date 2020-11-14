By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has re-appointed Barr. Osarodion Ogie, as Secretary to the State Government.

Ogie becomes the first to be thus appointed by the governor after he was sworn-in as governor for the second term on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Obaseki had dissolved his cabinet on Wednesday night, after a valedictory exco meeting.

In a statement issued Saturday, Governor Obaseki said this was the only political appointment to be made for now.

He added that all other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021.