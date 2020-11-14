By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning comedian Emmanuella Samuel, has built a house for her mother.

The 10-year-old shared pictures of the house and the dedication on Instagram.

She wrote, “I built this for you mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragement and support. Mummy I know you said you want a portable house and this is it.

“But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell.”

Emmanuella who was born in Port Harcourt came into the limelight in 2015, after the comedy skit ‘This is Not My Real Face Oh’ went viral. She was five years at the time.

She started her career Mark Angel’s YouTube. She is an ambassador to several brands.