Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter and performer known professionally as Yemi Alade or Mama Africa, releases a new record entitled “I Choose You.”

The song which is off her forthcoming album “Empress“ features Dadju, and it was produced by Dr Amir. The weekend is already here, so get your moves on with this one.

“Speaking about the song, she said “🔥🔥🔥 WORLD PREMIERE 🌎 my brand new single off my album #EMPRESS

#ICHOOSEYOU FT @dadju 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Out now”