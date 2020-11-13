The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday raised an alarm over a spike in coronavirus infections in Tunisia.

State news agency TAP cited WHO Representative Yves Souteyrand as saying the epidemiological situation in the country is very worrying.

Tunisia has recently tightened restrictions on public life in light of the rising case numbers and introduced a night-time curfew for the entire country.

According to the WHO, the country of 11.5 million people has confirmed between 1,400 and 1,600 new covid-19 cases a day in the past three days.

However, testing capacity is limited and many hospitals have been operating at or over capacity for weeks.

Millions of Tunisians also run the risk of losing their jobs due to the renewed restrictions in an existing economic crisis that has deepened due to the covid-19 pandemic.

dpa/NAN