By Taiwo Okanlawon

At the punch of midnight today, magic happened! Award-winning singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke announced the release of his highly anticipated new album, “A BETTER TIME”.

The 17-track project is coming a year after Davido dropped A Good Time album in 2019, though it is just hours since it’s release, ‘A Better Time’, has already garnered several positive reactions.

Check some reactions below;

Mahn I am so teary Mahn😭😭😭 my God, so I love DAVIDO this much?? I Dey cry like small pikin guy#ABetterTime — Juni⚪️😈 (@junimilliboy) November 13, 2020

Blessed are those who support real music! Blessed are those who drops an album that u can listen from track 1 till 17 without skipping! Blessed is @davido for dropping the best album this fuckin year☺️❤#AbetterTime — OluWamayorR😈 (@Ge_cko1) November 13, 2020

Na #ABT_THEALBUM dey keep my company like Allison Becker of Liverpool FC oo@davido you keep doing you.

The 🔥 feel so real — ✳️❇️ELLYMENT✳️❇️ (@Ellyment247) November 13, 2020

Kenya will appreciate you for jumping on #ABetterTime album!!! 👊♥️💯😈 — PÉTÉRÙ OF IBADAN 🇳🇬 (@peter_pentane) November 13, 2020

I’ve played Holy ground a 100 times, I can’t believe people actually trashed this song? It’s easily one of the hottest songs on the Album but you know agenda has to agend.#ABetterTime — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 13, 2020

Thanks for having me on this massive body of work + Congrats on the album @davido #ABetterTime out now 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GyXdFbe5J — Lord Sky (@LorrdSky) November 13, 2020

This is the 3rd time I’m streaming this Album Davido

What have you done???

How did you do it????

I won’t sleep today😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️

I don’t Stan nonsense 🥺❤️ #ABetterTime — H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧜‍♀️🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) November 13, 2020

Y’all see o ! Album dropped without screaming update your Bluetooth speaker, update your iTunes , update your Spotify before we fit listen to m..😆 #respectful Pure class #ABetterTime #30BG pic.twitter.com/PIgO0VTCz0 — sliMe🎖#EndSARS (@Rhellz_sl) November 13, 2020

Result is Out 1st position: ABT 2nd position: CP 3rd position: TAT 4th position: MIL #ABetterTime — Semakos’s Palace 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@semako_pr) November 13, 2020

This Album is on repeat, my earbuds are low and I don't want to charge it. I'm not feeling sleepy and I'm now browsing more South Africa Music What has Davido done to me 🥺#ABetterTime — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) November 13, 2020

Whole album is good vibes.

Sunlight

Heaven

The Best

LaLa

Shopping Spree

Holy Ground

Jowo That list will grow as i listen more #ABetterTime — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) November 13, 2020