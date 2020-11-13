Davido

By Taiwo Okanlawon

At the punch of midnight today, magic happened! Award-winning singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke announced the release of his highly anticipated new album, “A BETTER TIME”.

The 17-track project is coming a year after Davido dropped A Good Time album in 2019, though it is just hours since it’s release, ‘A Better Time’, has already garnered several positive reactions.

