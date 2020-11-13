By Taiwo Okanlawon
At the punch of midnight today, magic happened! Award-winning singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke announced the release of his highly anticipated new album, “A BETTER TIME”.
ABT OUT NOW!https://t.co/RhelRFIFxv
— Davido (@davido) November 12, 2020
The 17-track project is coming a year after Davido dropped A Good Time album in 2019, though it is just hours since it’s release, ‘A Better Time’, has already garnered several positive reactions.
Check some reactions below;
Mahn I am so teary Mahn😭😭😭 my God, so I love DAVIDO this much?? I Dey cry like small pikin guy#ABetterTime
— Juni⚪️😈 (@junimilliboy) November 13, 2020
Blessed are those who support real music! Blessed are those who drops an album that u can listen from track 1 till 17 without skipping! Blessed is @davido for dropping the best album this fuckin year☺️❤#AbetterTime
— OluWamayorR😈 (@Ge_cko1) November 13, 2020
Na #ABT_THEALBUM dey keep my company like Allison Becker of Liverpool FC oo@davido you keep doing you.
The 🔥 feel so real
— ✳️❇️ELLYMENT✳️❇️ (@Ellyment247) November 13, 2020
Kenya will appreciate you for jumping on #ABetterTime album!!! 👊♥️💯😈
— PÉTÉRÙ OF IBADAN 🇳🇬 (@peter_pentane) November 13, 2020
I’ve played Holy ground a 100 times, I can’t believe people actually trashed this song? It’s easily one of the hottest songs on the Album but you know agenda has to agend.#ABetterTime
— DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 13, 2020
Thanks for having me on this massive body of work + Congrats on the album @davido #ABetterTime out now 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GyXdFbe5J
— Lord Sky (@LorrdSky) November 13, 2020
This is the 3rd time I’m streaming this Album Davido
What have you done???
How did you do it????
I won’t sleep today😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️
I don’t Stan nonsense 🥺❤️ #ABetterTime
— H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧜♀️🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) November 13, 2020
Y’all see o ! Album dropped without screaming update your Bluetooth speaker, update your iTunes , update your Spotify before we fit listen to m..😆 #respectful Pure class #ABetterTime #30BG pic.twitter.com/PIgO0VTCz0
— sliMe🎖#EndSARS (@Rhellz_sl) November 13, 2020
Result is Out
1st position: ABT
2nd position: CP
3rd position: TAT
4th position: MIL
— Semakos’s Palace 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@semako_pr) November 13, 2020
This Album is on repeat, my earbuds are low and I don't want to charge it. I'm not feeling sleepy and I'm now browsing more South Africa Music
What has Davido done to me 🥺#ABetterTime
— D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) November 13, 2020
Whole album is good vibes.
Sunlight
Heaven
The Best
LaLa
Shopping Spree
Holy Ground
Jowo
That list will grow as i listen more #ABetterTime
— Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) November 13, 2020
