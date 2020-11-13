By Abujah Racheal

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concern over the mental state of survivors of COVID-19 in the country.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the taskforce, expressed the concern in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the taskforce.

“The PTF is still very much concerned about the mental health of survivors of the COVID-19 virus.

“In this regard, the PTF is following reports from researches around the world regarding the state of psychiatric health of survivors and has intensified plans for in-country response under the treatment and post-treatment regimes,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha said monitoring the global situation would particularly help in the planning of trips.

He noted that the global cases crossed the 52 million mark with USA, India and Brazil accounting for 48 percent of all global cumulative burden.

“The USA has been recording over 100,000 cases daily in recent times and the rate of fatalities is increasing in the UK and other European countries.

“Five countries (USA, Brazil, India, Mexico and UK) account for 53 percent (685,176) of global deaths. On the African continent, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia reported the highest cases in the last 24 hours.

“The number of cases has been fluctuating lately and that is an indication that we are not out of the woods yet.

“The cases in Lagos where multiple infections were recorded in two schools are typical examples of the danger of reopening institutions without the required measures.

“We must all rally round each other to stop this pandemic from destroying our lives and economy.

“The PTF believes strongly that now is the time to raise the tempo of not just our national response but also our preparedness for a new wave of the pandemic or any other epidemic for that matter.

“For example, it has been strongly observed that places of worship, gatherings and other events have dumped the use of face masks and adherence to other NPIs,” he said.

He urged all Nigerians to come out for regular testing.

“Mauritius has the highest tests per million (218,535) while Nigeria stands at 3,605 per million. This is grossly too low to be at a comfortable stage of defeating the pandemic considering the size of our population,” he said.

The SGF also commiserated with the president as well as the government and people of Ghana over the death of a former president of that country, Jerry Rawlings.

He further expressed condolences on the death of Saeb Erakat, the Palestine Liberation Organisation Chief Negotiator.

“We also commiserate with the Palestinian authority on this great loss.

“This will no doubt have a tremendous impact on the peace process in the Middle-East,” Mustapha said. (NAN)