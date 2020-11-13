On the final part of “Black Box Interview“ with Nigerian star Tiwa Savage, she opens up on how experience and time in the entertainment industry has helped her stay humble.

The mom of one also mentioned that starting her career late and being 40 at the moment, isn’t going to hinge on her success, as she keeps getting bigger and better.

Savage also disclosed how she manages her career as a single mom, stating that her son Jamil, has a great relationship with his dad Tee Billz, while also mentioning that she would use a surrogate for a second child, and also adopt a child.

Check on the interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu