Igbaugba Ehigimetor/Benin

A former coach of the Super Falcons, Godwin Izilein, has described the Super Eagles’ 4-4 home draw with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone as a “football disaster.”

The African Nations Cup qualifying match saw the Leone Stars claw their way back from a four goal deficit to level the game.

The Leone stars scored three of their four goals in 14 minutes, in the second half at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin,

Izilein told NAN that from the way the Super Eagles players executed the match, it was obvious that the players had been overrated.

“This is what I call, football disaster; because of what we see these players play in their respective clubs, we tend to have overrated them.

“What happened today is a disaster.

“I hope that the players will now go to Sierra Leone to redeem their names.

“Otherwise, that may well put paid to our going to Cameroon,” he said.

The Super Eagles had started the game on a brilliant note, scoring four goals in the first 29 minutes.

But eventually, they squandered the lead.

They will next meet the Leone Stars in a reverse fixture on Tuesday.