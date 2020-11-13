‘Ginger Me’ crooner and Mavin Records singer Divine Ikubor, known on stage as Rema, has released a brand new song dubbed “Starboy” featuring DJ Neptune and UMG artist Alpha P.
In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, and became prominent with the release of the song “Iron Man.”
Check out the Lyrics:
[INTRO]
Yeah
RNA, RNA
Yeah Yeah
RNA RNA Yeah
Uhm
[CHORUS]
I’m looking so blessed
God boy
I’m looking so clean I’m looking so fresh am a starboy
So why be hating on me when am a loved boy
Am running it big am looking so clean am a starboy
[Verse 1: Rema]
Yeah
I only give thanks to God
For making me to burn in light
A lot of people they be looking when I got a diamond shining in the night
A lot of people they be hating
And I’m balling and waving
Am on my knees and I’m praying
Getting on my ship because I be sailing
Moving on top and nobody can stop now coz I know you know that
Man I just laugh at myself whenever I look at the throwback
(Throwback)
Up on the floor when am moving am moving so why will I hold back?
Hustling every every day so why will I hold back
Lord I, love you
Lord I, need you
Lord I, hold you
Lord I
Oh Lord I
I feel alright
