‘Ginger Me’ crooner and Mavin Records singer Divine Ikubor, known on stage as Rema, has released a brand new song dubbed “Starboy” featuring DJ Neptune and UMG artist Alpha P.

In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, and became prominent with the release of the song “Iron Man.”

Check out the Lyrics:

[INTRO]

Yeah

RNA, RNA

Yeah Yeah

RNA RNA Yeah

Uhm

[CHORUS]

I’m looking so blessed

God boy

I’m looking so clean I’m looking so fresh am a starboy

So why be hating on me when am a loved boy

Am running it big am looking so clean am a starboy

[Verse 1: Rema]

Yeah

I only give thanks to God

For making me to burn in light

A lot of people they be looking when I got a diamond shining in the night

A lot of people they be hating

And I’m balling and waving

Am on my knees and I’m praying

Getting on my ship because I be sailing

Moving on top and nobody can stop now coz I know you know that

Man I just laugh at myself whenever I look at the throwback

(Throwback)

Up on the floor when am moving am moving so why will I hold back?

Hustling every every day so why will I hold back

Lord I, love you

Lord I, need you

Lord I, hold you

Lord I

Oh Lord I

I feel alright