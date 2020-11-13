A meeting of South South Governors and ministers scheduled for Port Harcourt today has been postponed. It will now hold on Monday.

And the meeting is not about resource control argument between states producing crude oil and Zamfara state producing gold.

It’s a meeting between a presidential team and leaders of the South South, on how to deal with youth unrest.

Similar meetings have been held in Lagos and Enugu.

P.M.NEWS learnt that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was grossly misquoted that the purported meeting today would take a common position on resource control.

“He was speaking about the meeting with a presidential delegation on the #EndSARS fall out”, said chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika.

The governor, he said, never discussed Zamfara gold mining in his press conference on Wednesday.

“It was all concocted’, he said.

For Monday’s meeting Governor Okowa will be leading a delegation that will include traditional rulers and representatives of the youths.

The Federal Government delegation will be led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President.