By Jennifer Okundia

It has been celebration back to back for curvy Nollywood actress and author Chika Ike who recently clocked 35 on 8 November, 2020.

Ike got her first major movie role in 2005 in a film entitled, ‘Bless the Child’ and has since played major roles in over a hundred movies, including ‘Paradise,’ ‘Mirror of Beauty,’ ‘To Love a Stranger,’ ‘Girls Got Reloaded,’ ‘Happy Ending,’ ‘Yes We Will,’ ‘Anointed Queen’ and ‘The Prince and the Princess.’

Celebrities like Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Williams Uchemba, Lilian Afegbai, Juliet Ibrahim, AY, Beverly Osu, Laura Ikeji and a host of others, were in attendance of her birthday party.

See some pictures:

Chika bagged several awards and nominations for her work, including the Africa Movie Academy Awards for Best Upcoming Actress, 2008, and the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2009 for her performance in the movie “The Assassin”

In a statement, she said: “We put our backs into it on the dance floor. I had the most amazing 35th birthday everrrrrrr! I’m so thankful to my awesome colleagues, friends, business partners and family who came out to celebrate with me; I was blown away by the love, it was super amazing.

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I celebrated my birthday, I like to keep my birthdays quiet or sometimes out of the country with my loved ones, but I decided to switch things up this year, and I absolutely loved it. Words can’t express how amazing it was; it exceeded my expectations. Thanks to my lovely team who were hands-on deck from start to finish. This will always be a birthday to remember. #chika@35.”

Ike was formerly married to Tony Eberiri but filed for divorce due to domestic violence in 2013.