By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday unveiled the first electric car to be assembled in Nigeria.

The car was assembled in Nigeria by the Stallion Group Automobile Factory in Ojo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Gbenga Akosile, Chief Press Secretary on Media to Sanwo-Olu, displayed a video of the unveiling on his twitter handle on Friday.

He said with the unveiling, Nigeria could now drive electric cars, as Lagos remains the hub for the nation’s economy and a pacesetter in industrialisation.

The governor had earlier arrived the Stallion Group Automobile Factory in Ojo for the launch of a wide range of the group’s products.

Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu unveiled the first electric car to be assembled in Nigeria. Lagosians and indeed Nigerians can now drive electric cars. Lagos remains the hub for the nation's economy, a pace setter in industrialisation. A home for meaningful development. pic.twitter.com/wFud3aVkYb — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile1) November 13, 2020

“This is a confirmation that Lagos is a destination of choice and will continue to attract more global brands.

