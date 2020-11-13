By Aisha Cole

The Lagos State Government says it will close Ilupeju, Ogunmokun, Jibowu and Yaba level crossings on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, respectively, for the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project.

The state Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the level crossings would be closed on each day from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. as a result of the extension on the rail modernisation project.

The statement explained that the phase of construction works on the designated routes would focus on tracks, adding that there would be dispersion and locking at various level crossing joints of the standard gauge railway.

It advised motorists to utilise the already provided alternative routes during the daily closure to enhance free flow of traffic on the stated dates.

“Motorists plying Ilupeju level crossing would be diverted to Ogunmokun, Yaba and Jibowu crossing to access their desired destinations.

“Those who are to access Ogunmokun road or access other areas from Ogunmokun are advised to use Ilupeju crossing to Mushin, Oshodi and Surulere for their desired destinations.

“The identified alternative routes will be used interchangeably to ease movement, while traffic management personnel will be on ground to ensure free flow of traffic during the construction period,” the statement said.

The closure, it said, was slated for night to minimize inconvenience in movement, urging motorists to comply with the traffic directions put in place to aid the flow of traffic during the construction schedule.

The state government, however, through the statement, appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists plying those corridors to bear the pains.

The rail project, government said, was aimed at achieving a seamless multimodal transport system that would be beneficial to a larger population.