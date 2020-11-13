Victor Israel, a Port Harcourt based pharmacist has appealed to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to unlock his account.

Israel, along with 19 others, has his account frozen following his role in the October #EndSARS protests.

He pleaded with the governor to unfreeze his account, stating that he committed no crime.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele got an order on 20 October, from Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Federal High Court freezing the 20 accounts on suspicion the accounts were funding terrorists.

Bolatito Rachael Oduala (Rinu), Pamilerin Adegoke, Victor Babatunde and Victor Israel, four of the affected young Nigerians have all appealed to Emefiele to release their accounts.

Israel who is based in Port Harcourt has also taken to Twitter to explain that he offered medical assistance to people during the protest.

“I am Pharmacist Bassey Victor Israel, the Head of the medical team #EndSars protest in PH & my offence was giving medical assistance to people during the protest.

“Godwin Emefiele how does this look like someone sponsoring terrorism?

“I committed no crime, unfreeze my bank accounts,” he wrote.

He pleaded with the governor to unfreeze his account, stating that he committed no crime.