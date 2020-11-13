By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari following the announcement of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, that the ex-depot price of petrol has been increased from N147.67 per litre to N155.17.

Following the announcement, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said the implication was that the pump price of petrol would range from N168 to N170 per litre.

Many social media users described the fresh increase in the pump price as “next level hardship” brought All Progressives Congress ruling party.

Millions of Nigerians took to the micro blogging sites, (Twitter) and (Facebook) to condemn the price hike, expressing disappointment in the Buhari and APC led administration whose second-term campaign slogan was “Next Level”.

See some reactions;

Insecurity, Asuu Strike, Unemployment, hike in food price and now Increase in petrol price!!!

This is Nigeria!!! https://t.co/eLhCOupLJe — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 13, 2020

Brace up as fuel price about to go up to N170 per liter. Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/4S4ftpZkBQ — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) November 12, 2020

I think we are doomed in this nation. Government don’t understand that the price of fuel affects everything. Fuel prices go up, transport fares go up, food prices inflates, the ripple effect goes round. Everyone would feel it except people who live on government funds. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) November 13, 2020

So in the middle of all the problems we are facing in Nigeria especially the drastic increase in the prices of food items the government wants to increase fuel price too. They should kuku kill us oh. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) November 13, 2020

Fuel at N170. I dont understand this kind of hardship. The hike in price in almost everything is making things extremely difficult for young entrepreneurs. Who did we offend? pic.twitter.com/Q2kFwm8p4P — Chef Dazlyn (@CDazlyn) November 13, 2020

Do Buharists have an I.D to buy fuel at a cheap rate than 168-170/litre like the rest of us? When they go to the markets do they get special Buhari price on food stuff? Because at this point I want to understand if I am losing out. — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) November 13, 2020

President Muhammadu buhari is a total disaster for us in this country. All the members of my family are after me now because I convinced them to vote for him 2015-2019. Increment in fuel again to buy food 🍲 is trouble what is happening self? I we need to go on #ENDPMB — Yemi f (@YemiFowowe1) November 13, 2020

The devilish Govt wants to increase fuel price again. So Nigerians haven’t suffered enough abi? — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 12, 2020

The world is still worried about Nigeria. The govt has failed in all ramifications. 6 yrs later, Nigeria is worse than it has ever been in its history! congratulations to @MBuhari King David #tanana Yellow Twice As Tall Talent https://t.co/UW5W7q4QIs — GhostFace (@GreeenKennedy) November 13, 2020

"who is subsidizing who" A popular statement by Buhari in 2012, roughly a year after the retired General cried on national T.V. Today, in 2020 Buhari is the man in-charge and petrol sells at 170/L. General @MBuhari Where is thy conscience? — mr_sheikh (@mustysheikh) November 13, 2020

Petrol now selling at N175 Per Litre.

Thanksgiving video.pic.twitter.com/mUOxRGBgPm — Premier (@SodiqTade) November 13, 2020