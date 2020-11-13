Fuel Pump Price

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians are lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari following the announcement of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, that the ex-depot price of petrol has been increased from N147.67 per litre to N155.17.

Following the announcement, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said the implication was that the pump price of petrol would range from N168 to N170 per litre.

Many social media users described the fresh increase in the pump price as “next level hardship” brought All Progressives Congress ruling party.

Millions of Nigerians took to the micro blogging sites, (Twitter) and (Facebook) to condemn the price hike, expressing disappointment in the Buhari and APC led administration whose second-term campaign slogan was “Next Level”.

See some reactions;

READ ALSO  Buhari praises Maiden Ibru Guardian Publisher for milestone