By Kevin Okunzuwa

Nigeria and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen says he and other Super Eagles strikers are not in competition but united in winning to make the country proud whenever on national call.

Osimhen, during a pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Super Eagles/Leone Stars’ 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin, said he and his colleagues were focused on the job at hand.

The striker however acknowledged that the game billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium might not be easy, even though he assured Nigerians of victory.

“Obviously, the game won’t be easy, but I want to say that victory is sure for Nigeria.”

Osimhen who said he was never desperate regarding scoring goals while on national duty said he believed so much in team work.

“I score if opportunities come along. But I must say I am not in competition with any of my colleagues to score goals.

“It’s all about team work. For us, it is about winning and winning for Nigeria. It does not matter who scores the goals,” he said.

The striker however assured that he was fit and ready to do battle with their Sierra Leonean opponents.