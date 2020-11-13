The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the launch of the digital marketing platform for tie and dye (adire), AdireOgun.com, as an innovative way to take the authentic fabrics to the global market.

Speaking at the launch of the website in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, the Minister said AdireOgun.com is a game changer for adire makers, ‘adire’ buyers, Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

“With AdireOgun.com, anyone, anywhere in the world can log on to this website, window shop and also buy any ‘adire’ material of choice. In other words, this will catalyze trading in ‘adire’ globally. And, of course, by using this website, an interested user is guaranteed to buy original and top-of-the-class ‘adire’ from the globally-acknowledged home of the product,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Adire Ogun Marketplace will be the largest inventory of adire textiles and accessories, with over two thousand merchants from Abeokuta, which is the undisputed premier centre of ‘adire’ production, not just in Nigeria but perhaps in the world.

He commended the foresight of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for leveraging technology to promote culture, describing AdireOgun.com as a confluence of technology and culture and a great innovation.

“Today, we are here for the launch of AdireOgun.com, the Adire Ogun Marketplace. I must commend and congratulate His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his leadership, the Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism for initiating this project which, I am told, was created to position Ogun State Adire merchants in a global market, thus ensuring the economic viability and sustainability for their trade,” the Minister said.

He said the launch of the website could not have come at a better time as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, with a lot of businesses resorting to smart solutions in order to keep running.

Alhaji Mohammed said the various Covid-19 safety protocols, especially social distancing, mean that physical contacts are being reduced to the barest minimum hence the need to come up with the kind of smart solution such as AdireOgun.com.

The Minister, along with the Ogun State Governor, made the first purchase of ‘adire’ by placing their orders through the marketing portal.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Governor enjoined the Minister to champion the campaign for the use of ‘adire’ at the Federal Government level in order to give expression to the President’s commitment to the development of the local economy.

The Minister also used the occasion to present to the Governor the different awards won by Ogun State at the last edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture.