By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has issued November 15 deadline for Prospective Corps Members, PCMs, to register or miss the service year.

NYSC, in a statement on its twitter handle on Friday, said the Orientation programme for 2020 Batch “B” Stream 1 “A” Corps Members is currently ongoing across the NYSC camps nationwide.

It said in compliance with COVID -19 safety protocols, the PCMs had been assigned particular dates to report to camp in order to guard against overcrowding.

“Regrettably, some PCMs have not been able to abide by the dates given to them to report for the Orientation course.

”However, with due consideration of appeals from some PCMs who could not meet up with the dates, Management decided to extend the cut – off date for registration to 12 midnight, Sunday, 15th November, 2020,” it said.

Accordingly, NYSC said all the PCMs scheduled for this stream 1A that were yet to report to camp for registration were enjoined to take advantage of this opportunity and do so.

“It is important that you take note as failure to go with your batch/stream may not automatically guarantee you inclusion in the next stream or batch. Therefore, avail yourself of the opportunity presented by this extension,” it added.