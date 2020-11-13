By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for October.

This marks the third time the Portuguese manager would take home the monthly accolade after he won it in September 2018, and June 2020.

Nuno is the third different Portuguese coach to win Manager of the Month in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas.

Wolves were unbeaten in October, picking up wins against Fulham, Leeds, and Crystal Palace without conceding a goal, while also drawing 1-1 against Newcastle.

Wolves started the month of October in 16th place in the Premier League table and were fifth by the close of play on 1st November, just three points off top spot.

“We became more solid and more organised,” Nuno said to PremierLeague.com.

He remains the only Wolves coach to have ever been awarded Premier League Manager of the Month.