The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday recorded its first loss for the week, dropping by 0.86 per cent due to profit-taking.

Specifically, the market capitalisation lost N159 billion or 0.86 per cent to close at N18.308 trillion compared with N18.467 trillion posted on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 35,343.46 dipped 305 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 35,037.46.

A breakdown of the price activity chart shows that MTN Nigeria Communication topped the losers’ chart, losing N7 to close at N155 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of N1.90 to N20.10, while Guaranty Trust Bank lost N1.80 to close at N36.40 per share.

Ardova was down by N1.60 to N14.80, Zenith Bank dipped by N1 to close at N27.15 per share.

On the other hand, Airtel Africa following the announcement of an interim dividend of N386 led the gainers’ table, gaining N44.50 to close at N489.90 per share.

BUA Cement came second with 85k to close at N52, while Dangote Sugar Refinery also garnered 85k to close at N22.20 per share.

Fidson Healthcare gained 54k to close at N5.98, while PZ Cusson increased by 50k to close at N5.75 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded closed higher as investors bought and sold 1.24 billion shares valued at N16.29 billion in 13,433 deals.

This was in contrast with 1.19 billion shares worth N17.39 billion achieved in 10,704 deals on Thursday.

Transcorp was the most active stock, exchanging 191.732 million shares valued at N239.62 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 163.52 million shares worth N4.48 billion, while Access Bank traded 104.16 million shares valued at N975.81 million.

FBN Holdings sold 100.89 million shares worth N826.83 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 78.47 million shares valued at N718.44 million.