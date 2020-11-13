By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Yewande Lawal-Simpson on Friday announced the death of her mother.

Yewande disclosed the sad news through her social media accounts.

The Tinsel star posted several photos of her mother and wrote; ”Mummy, Only God understands, Only God knows why…

”This hurts… so much. I’m in pain… a lot of it. On some days, it’s extremely difficult to breathe…

”It’s excruciatingly difficult to bear. We’re trying our best to be strong for each other… We’re doing you proud I promise.

”I’m thankful for the honour of being your daughter. You left too soon, but I’m grateful for the life you lived, the virtues, values and memories you left us with

I’ll miss you everyday…I love you forever and always my Sisi Yinka

Till I see you again, Sleep well” she concluded.