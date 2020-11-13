The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 7 Division chapter has awarded scholarship to ten children of soldiers who died in the ongoing fight against insurgency in Borno.

Hajiya Halima Yahaya, Chairperson of the association, said on Friday in Maiduguri while inaugurating a block of three classrooms constructed and furnished by the association in Maimalari Cantonment.

“For the first time in the history of NAOWA nursery and primary school Maimalari Cantonment, I am pleased to inform you all that we are awarding full scholarship to 10 children of personnel who have lost their lives in the course of Boko-Haram insurgency.

“We consider them our children; sons and daughters of heroes, who have paid the supreme price for the sovereignty of our dear country, Nigeria.

“The scholarship covers the payment of complete tuition and extra lesson fees, books, school bags and complete set of uniforms for each student from admission to graduation from the school.

“We hope that subsequent administrations of NAOWA will continue with this good work and perhaps build upon it,” Yahaya said.

She also announced that the association which is under the leadership of Hajiya Umma-Kalsum Buratai was committed to empowering women and had in collaboration with Borno Government and Bank of Industry secured a starter-up interest-free capital for women in the Cantonment.

Yahaya said that 600 women would benefit from the empowerment programme.

“We will be presenting cheques to the first set of 200 women while the rest will be given theirs in batches,” Yahaya said.

In his remarks, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brig.–Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Yahaya lauded NAOWA for its commitment to education and welfare of women in the cantonment.