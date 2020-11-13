Mohamed Salah: tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Coronavirus, a big blow to both country and his club.

Salah, who is on international duty with Egypt, is asymptomatic, at the moment.

He is scheduled to line up in the African Cup of Nations match against Togo on Saturday.

Egypt FA issued a statement:

‘The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative.

The Egypt FA said Salah will be subject to further checks during the coming hour.

If Salah’s status is further confirmed, it will be a big blow to Liverpool.

The club is already buffeted by the absence of key players due to injury.

Salah will also be the third player to be hit by the virus, after Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, who joined the club from Bayern Munich.