Nigerian ace rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has hailed David ‘Davido’ Adeleke for his recently released body of works, A Better Time.

Accolades have been coming in for the singer since the release of his album early today.

Davido released the highly anticipated album, A Better Time, in the early hour of Friday.

Reacting to the album, and sharing his first impression about it, MI Abaja stated that the body of works is full of hits.

He wrote on Twitter;

Nah fan… Davido hit this one way out the park.. the joint full of bangers — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) November 13, 2020