By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as the January transfer window approaches.

The club has been rocked by injury especially its defensive department.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are the clubs primary defenders had surgeries on their knees.

Van Dijk is expected to miss the remainder of the season or a larger part of the season.

Fabinho, who had to step in for Van Dijk also has faced three weeks on the sideline while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been ruled out until December.

Youngsters, Rhys Williams – who was playing sixth-tier football just a year ago – and Nathaniel Phillips have impressed in the absence of these first team players.

However, speculations continue to mount that the Reds could dip into the transfer market to add numbers to their backline when the window reopens.

Links to Schalke’s Ozan Kabak have resurfaced, while there have also been rumours of interest in Ajax’s 20-year-old Perr Schurrs.