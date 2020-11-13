Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to challenge election results in Pennsylvania suffered a setback Friday as his lawyers withdrew from the case.

The law firm of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur announced Friday that it had withdrawn from a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the Trump campaign.

Accorrding to New York Times, a filing by the firm said: ‘Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.’

The firm filed their suit for Team Trump in Pennsylvania just three days ago, but have not given an explanation for their sudden withdrawal from the case.

Its lawyers alleged Pennsylvania implemented an illegal ‘two tiered system’ that they claim saw certain voters prioritised over others.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro dismissed the Trump lawsuit as ‘meritless’ and insisted the state’s election – overseen by representatives of the Democrat and Republican parties – was ‘lawful, fair and secure.’

The Trump campaign has also mounted multiple legal assaults against President elect Joe Biden in Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

All the campaign wanted was that Trump be declared the winner.

But courts have thrown out many cases.