Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday unveiled plans to stop pension payments to former governors of the state and deputy governors.

The governor disclosed in a tweet that he would send a bill next week to the state House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors.

According to the governor, the state needs all resources it can get to improve human capital development.

He stated that limited resources are better spent on tackling poverty and youth unemployment.

Those to be affected by the contemplated move are former Senate president Bukola Saraki and former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State. — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) November 13, 2020

Lagos on Tuesday announced the move to abolish a fat pension scheme for former governors of the state.

Zamfara cancelled such payments since last year.

Imo also cancelled the payment in May, with Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying it contradicted the 1999 constitution.

Under the law, governors are only entitled to severance pay.

Uzodinma said a pensioner must have worked for at least 10 years and must be up to 45 years of age.