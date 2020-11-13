By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus following their Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat against England.

This was confirmed by The Football Association of Ireland in a statement. Browne who featured in the entire match has been isolated from the rest of the group before Sunday’s Nations League fixture against Wales.

According to the Football Association, Uefa has been informed of the development. There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of Sunday’s Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff.

Browne is the second Ireland player to give a positive Covid-19 result this week after West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Robinson having missed the England game for the same reason.

