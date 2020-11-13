By Agency Reporter

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he took four COVID-19 tests on the same day, with two showing positive results, while the other two were negative.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet, possibly referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s BDX.N rapid antigen test.

The Tesla CEO said he was also undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from separate labs whose results will take about 24 hours.

When asked by a Twitter user if he showed any symptoms, Musk said he had symptoms of a “typical cold”.

“Nothing unusual so far,” Musk added.

Becton Dickinson said in September it was investigating reports from U.S. nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results.

Becton Dickinson did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.