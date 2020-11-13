By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke widely known Davido has released his highly anticipated new album, “A BETTER TIME”.

The music star who had earlier dropped the tracklist for the album took to his social media page in the early hours of Friday to release the new project.

The 17-track project is coming a year after he dropped A Good Time album in 2019.

The tracks in the new project include ‘Fem’, ‘Jowo’, ‘Something fishy’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Very Special’, ‘Holy Ground’, ‘The Best’, ‘Shopping Spree’ and ‘Sunlight’.

Others include ‘Tanana’, ‘Mebe’, ‘La La’, ‘So Crazy’, ‘Birthday Cake’, ‘I Got a Friend’, ‘Fade’ and ‘On My Way’.

The body of work also features several music heavyweights including Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Nas, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage, Mugeez, and CKay.

Others enlisted for the album are Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, Bella Shmurda, Sauti Sol and Mayorkun.

The singer had earlier scheduled the project’s release for July but failed to meet the deadline and consequently announced a new date.