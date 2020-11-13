Dominic Cummings, the most powerful adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit with immediate effect.

Cummings had hinted earlier today that he would leave in December.

But in a dramatic turn of events, he left 10 Downing Street suddenly.

“Dom Cummings has left No10 for good tonight, having decided not to stay until xmas,” Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News also later reported the same.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Johnson’s office.

Cummings left No. 10 Downing Street carrying a box, photos by a Reuters photographer showed.