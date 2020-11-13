THE Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died from complications arising from COVID-19.

The serial killer died at precisely 1.10 am on Friday morning after his lungs finally collapsed.

Sutcliffe contracted the bug on November 7 in prison. He was put in isolation and monitored closely but refused any treatment for coronavirus.

He died at age 74.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Sutcliffe had spent almost 40 years locked up in Broadmoor and prison for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980.

His five-year reign of terror in the north of England led to one of the biggest police manhunts of the 20th century.

Confessing to cops after his eventual arrest, Sutcliffe notoriously claimed he was “a beast” driven on “by a devil” inside him.

A source of his final moments told TheSun UK that: “No tears were shed.

“His death was as pitiful as the vile life he had lived.”

It is understood no formal cause of death has yet been established.