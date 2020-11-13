By Bayo Onanuga

US President-elect Joe Biden has further boosted his electoral college votes, with CNN ad NBC News declaring him Friday as the winner of the southern state of Georgia.

Georgia has 16 electoral college votes. Biden’s victory has now increased his votes to 306.

The two networks also declared President Trump winner of the election in North Carolina, the last state to be called.

With this, Trump now has 232 electoral votes, sealing his fate as the loser of the 3 November election.

Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State of Georgia, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.

Jimmy Carter, a son of the state, was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by over five percentage points.

Biden led with less than 0.5 percent of the votes before a recount was ordered on Thursday.

Despite Biden’s unassailable lead, Trump is yet to concede.

Up till Friday night, he was tweeting and retweeting conspiracy theories about a rigged election.

In one tweet, he said:

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been.

“Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever.

“Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”.

Twitter flagged the tweet for making wild allegations about rigged elections.

In another tweet, the outgoing president revealed moves by his supporters to stage countrywide rallies.

He even said he might attend the ‘big’ rally planned for Washington D.C. on Saturday.

“This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”, Trump tweeted.