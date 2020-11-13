President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, who died on Wednesday.

Buhari said Lawrence’s legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered.

Bisi Lawrence died about two weeks after his 87th birthday.

Buhari said Lawrence left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Guild of Editors and Sports Writers Association in mourning the renowned columnist and sports enthusiast.

Lawrence had served as Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and chaired the media committee for Nigeria ’99 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with outstanding results.

President Buhari said the frontline journalist, more popularly known as Uncle Biz Law, used his talent in writing, organising and mentoring to serve the country meritoriously.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant Lawrence’s soul eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.