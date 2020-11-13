Popular Nigerian comedian, content creator and musician Samuel A Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi has secured a new brand influencing deal.

Shaggi as he is often called, signed a contract with Revolutionplusproperty, a real estate brand, joining Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola who is already part of the family.

‘It’s A BETTER TIME for me!💰🌸💫

Glad to join the @Revolutionplusproperty Family.💜

Bringing your real estate dreams, desires and expectations into a reality.

Cc @upanddownfellow @bamidele_onalaja @tolu_tbaby’ he captioned his post.