Popular Nigerian comedian, content creator and musician Samuel A Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi has secured a new brand influencing deal.
Shaggi as he is often called, signed a contract with Revolutionplusproperty, a real estate brand, joining Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola who is already part of the family.
‘It’s A BETTER TIME for me!💰🌸💫
Glad to join the @Revolutionplusproperty Family.💜
Bringing your real estate dreams, desires and expectations into a reality.
Cc @upanddownfellow @bamidele_onalaja @tolu_tbaby’ he captioned his post.
