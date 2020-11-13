The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 1,930,981 with a death toll of 46,505 as of Friday.

According to Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) a total of 1,634,235 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far with South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia the most affected countries.

Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, Africa CDC said.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (Xinhua/NAN)